'Big Brother' Star Janelle Pierzina Continues Feud With Nicole Franzel Outside the House

Big Brother drama doesn't stop when you leave the house!

Janelle Pierzina may have gotten the boot from Big Brother All-Stars last week, but she's continuing to fuel her feud with housemate Nicole Franzel, firing off a tweet about Franzel's upcoming wedding to fellow BB alum Victor Arroyo.

Franzel officially disinvited Pierzina from her big day in a recorded video message upon Pierzina's eviction, but that didn't stop her rival from calling her out on Twitter on Monday.

"Just received my invite," she wrote, sharing a photo of the invitation in question. "3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe."

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020

Pierzina also shared a TikTok video of her daughter dancing in their kitchen, writing, "So glad I’m cooking dinner for my real fam instead of the BB Fam. I do miss Kaysar though #BB22 #BBAllStars."

So glad I’m cooking dinner for my real fam instead of the BB Fam. I do miss Kaysar though 💔 #BB22 #BBAllStars pic.twitter.com/ZxzWsznNVw — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 1, 2020

The booted houseguest spoke with ET after her eviction last week, getting candid about her fourth turn in the BB house -- and her extreme dislike for Franzel. The two reality stars have a history and, as Pierzina told ET, she has no desire to maintain any type of relationship post-BB.

"We played the Amazing Race together and there are situations and scenarios and gameplay that she did where I saw something in her. I did not trust her because she backstabbed someone," she recalled. "So when I saw her in the house, cool, we had this little past friendship, but it is hard for me. I never trusted her."

"She is very insecure and I knew that going in, and I have to constantly tell her she is good. I just could not keep up with it, honestly, in the house, and obviously she had such an alliance to me at this point. She knows I don't like her."

Pierzina even got specific, telling ET that she couldn't stand Franzel's "whining, and her voice is insufferable to me. I absolutely hate hearing her voice."

The feeling was clearly mutual for Franzel who, after Pierzina got evicted, recorded a message saying, "Don't come to my wedding."

"I mean, I was not going to come anyway," Pierzina told ET. "I had a cheer competition with my daughters this weekend, so I still will keep it classy and send them a nice gift."

However, the four-time Big Brother contestant was adamant about not having any more to do with Franzel, saying, "I have no desire to maintain that sort of relationship with her and I've never trusted her and honestly...I just, I don't like her gameplay. That's it."