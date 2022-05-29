‘Big Brother’ Stars Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett Get Married in Georgia

It's a Big Brother wedding! Former stars of the reality show, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, have tied the knot in Savannah, Georgia.

Christmas and Memphis met in 2020 while they were cast on the CBS reality show’s “All-Stars” season. Though the fan favorites were not dating during the show's run, they confirmed their relationship months after the Big Brother finale.

Christmas Abbott Instagram

The reality stars said "I do" at the Georgia State Railroad Museum on Saturday. A beautiful sign that read "Welcome to our wedding" and featured Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett's names in cursive confirmed the couple's nuptials.

Posting a montage-style video that highlighted the beginnings of their relationship on Big Brother, Christmas wrote, "The world watched us meet, become best friends, fall in love and now be married!!!!! Forever has begun!"

Christmas and Memphis got engaged in June 2021 at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida. Memphis got down on one knee on the beach, and Christmas happily accepted the romantic proposal.

Starting a blended family, Memphis shares a 7-year-old son, River. with his ex-wife, Ashley Zuppas, while Christmas has a 3-year-old son, Loyal, with her ex, Benjamin Bunn.