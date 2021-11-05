Big Sean Responds to Kanye West Saying Signing Him Was the 'Worst Decision' He's Ever Made

Big Sean isn't bothered by Kanye West slamming him during West's new Drink Champs interview. Big Sean responded on Twitter on Thursday, and said the two were actually together after the interview took place.

During 44-year-old West's candid interview, he said that he no longer associated with Big Sean or former friend John Legend because they didn't support him when he ran for president in 2020, calling them sellouts. He then said that signing Big Sean to his record label was "the worst thing" he's ever done.

"I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,'" he said, holding up a fake tombstone. "The worst thing I've ever done is sign Big Sean. The worst!"

"Man, I know this man's momma, bro, you know what I'm saying?" he also said of the 33-year-old "I Don't F**k With You" rapper. "I changed this man's family and both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout sh*t. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apology. I ain't saying they ain't gonna change, but n****s is scared."

But on Thursday, Big Sean took to Twitter and shared pictures of him with West.

"Was just wit this man, he ain't say none of that!!!" he claimed. "And this was after the interview! I'm dying laughing at you @kanyewest."

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

"The dems? No I didn't," he added. "I didn't get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I'm not political. That's what's hilarious, none of it's true n he doesn't even know what he talking about. I'm rollin 😂."

The dems? No I didn’t. I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin 😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

During West's interview, he also said he still wanted to be with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, amid their divorce. She filed for divorce after six years of marriage in February. At one point in the interview, he referenced the 41-year-old reality superstar as his "wife," noting, "'Cause she's still my wife, it ain't no paperwork."