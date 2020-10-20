Bill Cosby's Latest Mugshot Trending on Social Media as He Appears to Be Smiling

Bill Cosby’s latest mugshot is trending on social media. The 83-year-old convicted felon appears to be smiling in his latest mugshot made available to the public.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for felony sex assault. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction on Dec. 1.

Cosby, a once-beloved comedian long known as “America’s Dad,” became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era when he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Bill Cosby's Latest Mugshot Trending On Social Media As He Appears To Be Smiling https://t.co/KIXY7bJNNd — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) October 20, 2020

Cosby was arrested in December 2015, days before the statute of limitations would have run, after his deposition became public and prosecutors reopened the case. In his testimony, he acknowledged giving accuser Andrea Constand unidentified pills that night that she said knocked her out. Cosby’s lawyers called the encounter consensual.

Dozens of women have come forward over the years to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, and the trial judge deemed him a sexually violent predator.

This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week. We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/mISjVmly2b — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) October 21, 2020

This article was originally published by philadelphia.cbslocal.com on Oct. 20, 2020.