Bill Hader's 'Barry' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Bill Hader's dark comedy, Barry, has set a return date.

Season 3 of the HBO series will kick off Sunday, April 24, it was announced Tuesday.

The new season, which will also be available to stream on HBO Max, consists of eight episodes.

The latest chapter finds Barry (Hader) desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion and attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him toward violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler round out the cast, as well as returning cast member Sarah Burns. D'Arcy Carden and Michael Irby continue to recur.

Hader revealed during a virtual panel for Barry at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday that due to the "unexpected" delay between filming seasons 2 and 3, he and the writers went back and did "an extensive rewrite" on season 3 and wrote season 4. The co-creator skirted a question when asked how much time has passed when season 3 picks up.

Barry premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

