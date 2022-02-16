Billboard Music Awards Will Return to Las Vegas in May

Get ready for a night of music, performances, and awards! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be airing live on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show will be broadcast on NBC, and the host as well as performers will be announced in the coming weeks. As always, honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts.

Last year's show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and The Weeknd took home the most wins, accepting 10 awards. Nick Jonas hosted the show, Drake took home the Artist of the Decade award, and Pink was honored with the ICON Award

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For more on last year's big show, watch the video below.