Billie Eilish Calls Out Benny Blanco for Repeatedly Insulting Charlie Puth on TikTok

Billie Eilish is seemingly standing up for Charlie Puth in an ongoing TikTok feud that has some fans confused.

For several weeks, Benny Blanco has been posting videos to TikTok repeatedly slamming Puth and insulting him for everything from his voice to his music.

The pair have worked together on music in the past, and were friendly when they did an Instagram Live chat together back in 2020. So many fans have been dubious about the alleged feud, and have suggested it could all be fake, a prank, or some sort of publicity stunt -- in the vein of Ryan Reynolds "feud" with Hugh Jackman.

However, Puth's response to Blanco's ongoing barrage of insults felt fairly sincere when he addressed it in a video back in November.

"You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings," Puth said in his video. "I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from."

Shortly after, Blanco responded and doubled down on his aggressive remarks.

"I know why I made this video, because you’re a f**kin’ loser," Blanco said. "Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks… Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f**king haircut."

That was back in late November. Fast forward to Friday, and Eilish decided to weigh in on the fight in what some of her fans called a "real mic drop" post.

Eilish stitched Blanco's video and responded, "What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing."

Puth reached out to share his appreciation, commenting on Eilish's post with a simple, "Thank you."

While many fans who love the drama were excited about Eilish's unexpected involvement, many others were still left questioning whether or not the feud was real. Blanco, meanwhile, has not let up in his remarks about Puth since November, sharing numerous videos insulting and mocking the singer with various burns.