Billie Eilish Delivers Passionate Performance During 'One World' Special

Billie Eilish and Finneas' musical talent is just what fans needed during the One World: Together at Homespecial.

The sister-brother duo captivated audiences as they participated in Global Citizen's event that aired globally and cross-platform on Saturday. Eilish and Finneas kicked off their performance by greeting viewers, before they dived into a passionate rendition of "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb.

"Hey, you guys. So, I chose to sing 'Sunny' by Bobby Hebb. Love this song," Eilish explained. "It's always warmed my heart and made me feel good, and I wanted to make you guys feel good, so here we go."

"Sending my love to you," she added. "I want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives for ours."

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the Global Citizen event served as both a tribute to those leading the efforts to fight COVID-19, and a worldwide call-to-action with steps everyone can take to support coronavirus relief right now. The massive worldwide effort featured global health experts as well as an all-star lineup of performers, including artists, comedians and actors alike.

Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome for more on what you can do right now, and follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to continue following along with the effort. Also visit the WHO's website and social media to learn more about the organization's response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

