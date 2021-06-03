Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to Perform for Amazon Prime Day Show: How to Watch

Amazon is adding some serious star power to Prime Day. To kick off the sales event -- which runs June 21 - 22 -- the online retailer announced the Prime Day Show, a three-episode musical special releasing free on June 17, featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

"These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to ET. "We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day."

For everything you need to know on how to watch Amazon's Prime Day Show, read on below.

When does the Prime Day Show featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi stream? All three episodes will be available on Thursday, June 17 on Prime Video.

How to watch: The Prime Day Show will be free to stream on Prime Video for 30 days. If you do want to continue to watch it after that, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Do I have to subscribe to Prime to stream the show? For 30 days after its release, the special will be available free to stream, even if you aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime.

How to stream Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi's music on Amazon: Those who subscribe to Prime can subscribe to Amazon Music for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you don't already subscribe to Prime, that goes up to $9.99 per month for a subscription.

