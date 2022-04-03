Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During GRAMMYs Performance

Billie Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday night.

The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted out her GRAMMY-nominated song. The Foo Fighters drummer died last month at age 50.

Eilish's performance grew bigger and bigger as it went on. She was eventually joined on stage by her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, as rained poured down on the pair.

As Eilish completed her performance, she got cheers from the crowd. In response, she proudly held out her shirt for the cameras, to share how she was honoring Hawkins.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 20-year-old singer was nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards this year: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Best Music Film.

The GRAMMYs came one week after Eilish won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die."