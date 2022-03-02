Billie Eilish Talks Living With Her Parents and Why Her Home Life Hasn't Changed Amid Fame

It seems no amount of fame can change Billie Eilish’s living situation. In the latest issue of V Magazine, the 20-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer opens up about how she still resides in the home she grew up in.

“My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother,” she said. “I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time...[they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003. There’s no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area."

She continued, “I mean, it’s really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes. My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child...except that I don’t have any friends.”

Courtesy of V Magazine

The “NDA” singer clarified that her friends are indeed the people that she works with every day, and the Los Angeles native credits her hometown for who she is today. “It formed me. It made me who I am and gave me the opportunities that I got,” she said. “I don’t think I’d have any of the same anything if it wasn’t for my hometown.”

Like many people, Eilish, who has been open about her struggles with mental health, used her time in quarantine to have a new perspective on life. “I did so much self-reflection and thinking about my life, and remembering my life, and going back to therapy and talking through my life—a lot was realized,” she said.

One of the areas where she really gained perspective was her future. “I haven’t thought like, 'What am I gonna do when I grow up?' since I was, I think, 15,” she shared. “Because I was doing the thing that I’m gonna be doing forever.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

”I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time,” she said about the timing of her first performance. “I had that ruined for me by a person, but that’s okay, I’m headlining Coachella. I mean, that’s a crazy thing to say.”

And Eilish's 2022 keeps getting better as she and her brother, Finneas, wrote the lead song for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. The singer joined the film's stars, Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang, during the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.