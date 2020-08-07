Billie Eilish Used to ‘Sob’ Over Justin Bieber and Almost Went to Therapy Over Her Obsession

Billie Eilish's love for Justin Bieber growing up was a lot more intense than fans knew. The 18-year-old singer and her family get candid about her obsession over the "Baby" crooner and how her mom, Maggie Baird, even thought about taking her to therapy, in the latest episode of her Me & Dad Radio show on Apple Music.

"I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie says with a laugh.

They also talked about how much she loved the Bieb's video for "As Long As You Love Me," with Eilish revealing, "I would watch the music video for this song and just sob."

"I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying," her mom added. "Everyone knows the whole Billie/Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it."

ET spoke with Eilish in March 2019, where she first shared about her love for Bieber, saying it started, "like, right before he 'retired.'" She also admitted that the pop singer had DM’ed her on Twitter.



"I mean, Justin Bieber did!" Eilish said, adding, "The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014. You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."

She also gushed about how much she adores the fellow performer, whom she hadn’t met in person at that point.



"It started when I was, like, 12, I believe," she confessed, adding that she totally had "big-ass" posters of him on the walls, which are verified in the new throwback image. "He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel -- just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."

The two went on to finally meet and even work together. In July of last year, Eilish and Bieber collaborated on the "Bad Guy" remix. Bieber even posted a photo of a young Eilish in her room, surrounded by posters of himself.

Earlier this year, Bieber also got emotional talking about how he feels "protective of her." Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the "Yummy" singer said, "It was hard for me being that young, and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they love me, and just turn their back on you in a second."

"It has to be natural, right? I just kind of let her do her thing," the pop star added of their relationship. "I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

