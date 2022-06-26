Billie Joe Armstrong Proclaims He Is Renouncing His U.S. Citizenship: 'Miserable Excuse For a Country'

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced that he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship and move to the U.K. following the Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights.

The "American Idiot" singer was performing Friday night at a concert in London when he made the announcement. “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country,” Armstrong said. “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days,” he continued.

The rocker then shouted, "f*** the Supreme Court of America" before launching into a passionate presentation of the band's anti-war anthem.

"American Idiot," the title track of Green Day's album of the same name was released in August 2004. The record was written under the presidency of George W. Bush, who led America into the Iraq War following the 9/11 terrorist attack.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections, leaving the decision on reproductive rights up to individual states.

The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.

The decision led to 22 states passing trigger laws ensuring abortion bans take place immediately.

Armstrong joins a growing number of celebrities speaking out against the American institution's polarizing decision. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Pearl Jam, Lizzo and countless other artists have criticized the measure both on stage and on social media.