Billie Lourd Posts New Pics of Son Kingston in Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Austen Rydell

Saturday was a big day in the Lourd-Rydell household. Billie Lourd took to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé, Austen Rydell's, birthday, and shared sweet new photos of their son, Kingston.

"❤️👨‍👩‍👦❤️IT’S MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY O THE YEAR - @avstenrydell ‘s BIRTHDAY!!!" Lourd wrote. "He’s the best best friend / the best dad / best person to wake up to (even when we’ve only slept 1 ish hours) / best adventure partner / best human in general."

"WOWWWW I AM SO OBSESSED WITH HIM #sorryforthecaps #notreallytho #howelsecouldiexpressmyenthusiasum," she continued. "#DILF #waitno #DIDF and as frank sinatra says #youmakemefeelsoyoung !!!"

Among photos were a cute family pic of the couple holding Kingston, a snap from Billie's pregnancy, and another of their baby boy taking a nap on his dad's chest.

Lourd surprised fans last September when she announced her son's birth. The news comes three months after Rydell announced their engagement, but the couple had not revealed they were expecting.

"I got to keep it to myself," Lourd told her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi, on Quarantined With Bruce in January. "And only my family knew and nobody else knew."

"Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be," she noted. "But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time. I took a hypno-birthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant."

Lourd also shared that she grew closer to Rydell during the pandemic, calling their time together "incredible."

"We got so close and got to know each other, even not that we didn't know each other well, but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other," she said. "And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way."

"We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now," she continued. "And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."

See more in the video below.