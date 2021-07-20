Bindi Irwin and Brother Robert Celebrate Mom Terri's 57th Birthday With Sweet Tributes

Terri Irwin is getting birthday love from her family! Tributes for the conservationist poured in on Tuesday, as her kids, Bindi and Robert, as well as her son-in-law, Chandler Powell, took to social media to mark her 57th birthday.

Bindi, 22, shared pics showing her and her family, including her and Chandler's 3-month-old daughter, Grace, releasing sea turtles back into the water in honor of Terri's birthday.

"Celebrating my beautiful mama’s birthday by releasing five sea turtles back to the wild, after they were in care at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," Bindi captioned the post. "This day will live in my heart forever, with the most amazing Mama turned Bunny (our term for grandmother). I love you beyond description, Mum."

Bindi's husband, Chandler, expressed love for Terri, too, sharing a photo with his wife, mother-in-law, and daughter enjoying the day on a boat.

"Happy birthday to Terri, my mum-in-law and Grace’s Bunny!" Chandler, 24, wrote. "You inspire us every day with your strength and unwavering kindness. We all love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!"

Terri's youngest child, 17-year-old Robert, opted to share a throwback snap of him and his mom in honor of her big day.

"Happy birthday Mum. Love you so much!" Robert captioned the pic, which showed him smiling next to his mom when he was an overall-clad toddler.

Terri marked her own birthday by sharing a photo of herself with her granddaughter on Twitter.

"Today I have been on this Earth for 57 years, but it is my first birthday as a grandma. Somehow the sun shines brighter, love grows stronger, and the little problems in life seem to disappear," she wrote. "I am so very blessed that my life is filled with such wonderful family and friends!"

