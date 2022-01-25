Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Daughter Grace Turning 10 Months Old

Double digits! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's adorable daughter, Grace Warrior, is officially 10 months old. The proud parents celebrated the milestone with a series of sweet photos of little Grace, taken by her uncle, Robert Irwin.

"Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel. ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

In the pics, little Grace is wearing a pink bow on her head and sitting on a blanket outdoors, reaching for bubbles. She has a big grin on her face and in some additional pics that Bindi shared in her Instagram Stories, little Grace is also standing up.

Her mom holds her up as she practices taking some assisted steps.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Stories

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Stories

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Stories

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Stories

Bindi's new tattoo is clearly visible in the photos, which is only appropriate as it is dedicated to her daughter.

The conservationist got the ink earlier this month and it reads, "graceful warrior," with an alligator next to it.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always," Bindi previously shared of the body art. "Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."