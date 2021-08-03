Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Gush Over Their Future Daughter for International Women's Day

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell already have so much love for their baby girl. The couple each took to Instagram in honor of International Women's Day on Monday to celebrate the females in their lives, including their yet-to-be-born daughter.

To mark the occasion, a pregnant Bindi shared a pic in which she and her mom, Terri Irwin, are cradling her baby bump. Bindi captioned the sweet photo with a quote, which reads, "Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

Meanwhile, Chandler posted a shot with Bindi and Terri, along with his parents, Shannan and Chris Powell.

"This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible," Chandler captioned the family pic. "This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon."

"I love you so much," Bindi commented on her husband's post.

Bindi's little brother, Robert Irwin, got in on the International Women's Day love too, sharing tributes to both his mom and sister.

"I’ve got the most amazing sister ever, I can’t believe she’s about to be a mum! Woah!" Robert wrote alongside an adorable siblings pic. "Since I was super little, Bindi’s always been such a caring and protective big sister and I know she is going to be such an incredible mother to this new little baby girl."

"And today, on #InternationalWomensDay I’m thinking about how awesome it’s going to be for another strong and determined woman to enter the world," he continued. "She’ll get such an incredible role model to learn from in Bindi!"

Bindi commented that her brother's post "made my day."

"Love you so much!" she added. "Incredibly lucky to be your sister."

When ET spoke to the Irwins last month, the family opened up about how their late patriarch, Steve Irwin, would feel about Bindi's pregnancy.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," Robert agreed. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"