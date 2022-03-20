Bindi Irwin Kicks Off Grace Warrior's First Birthday Countdown With New Pic

Bindi Irwin is counting down the days to little Grace Warrior’s first birthday!

On Saturday, the proud mom shared an adorable new photo of her baby girl, along with an announcement sharing how the family plans to celebrate the special milestone. “Can’t believe our beautiful Grace Warrior is almost ONE! Join us @AustraliaZoo this Friday March 25 for all the celebrations,” the 23-year-old mom wrote.

“🌸 Kids 14 & under receive free entry 🍃 We’re feeding a croc in the Crocoseum 🌸 Meet Bluey & Bingo + live performance 🍃 Grand opening of Camp Grace 🌸Join the Safari challenge obstacle course 🍃Clay workshop + pot plant planting 🌸 Grab a birthday cupcake For more visit AustraliaZoo.com.au.”

In the photo, Bindi and Chandler Powell’s baby girl is all smiles as she sits by a cake and holds up one finger. Joining Grace in the photo are two turtles and a little echidna. For the occasion, Grace wears a blue and white checkered dress and a pink bow.

Bindi and Chandler aren’t shy when it comes to showing off their family moments with Grace. Last week, the first-time mom shared a sweet family selfie. "Chats with this cutie are the best. 🤍,” the Crickey! It’s the Irwins star captioned the photo of her and her daughter flashing smiles while Chandler snaps the picture.

Chandler took to the comments to share his sweet reaction. “Her little smile gets me every time❤️,” he wrote.

In January, Bindi and her mother, Terri, and her brother, Robert, spoke to ET about how Grace’s is already carrying on Steve Irwin’s legacy. “I think she's got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri said of her husband, who died in 2006. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she'll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they're having a meeting."

Grace’s mother confirmed that her daughter has won the hearts of the animals. "Oh my word, the koalas ... literally climb out of their trees to come see her,” Bindi added.

“Her best friend is an Aldabra tortoise," Bindi said “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist. He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you're a tortoise, you can't really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.”