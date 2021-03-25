Bindi Irwin Turns 23: Inside Her Life as a Mother, Wife and Conservationist

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin! As the conservationist gets ready to ring in her 23rd birthday on July 24, ET's breaking down all the major milestones she's accomplished over the past year. From becoming a mom to focusing on what's most important in her life, Bindi's certainly got a lot to celebrate as she turns a year older.

A NEW CHAPTER

On March 25, 2021 -- the same day as their first wedding anniversary -- Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby girl they named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," Bindi explained in an Instagram post announcing the exciting news. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad [Steve Irwin] and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she continued. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

MADE FOR MOTHERHOOD

Since giving birth to Grace, Bindi hasn't been able to stop gushing over the little one. It's clear motherhood has brought the Dancing With the Stars alum a whole new sense of joy, and we love seeing this side of her!

It doesn't get much cuter than that!

HAPPINESS WITH HER HUBBY

While Bindi and Chandler have always been #RelationshipGoals, it seems their bond has become even stronger since becoming parents. Bindi posted an adorable tribute to Chandler via Instagram on April 24, writing, "A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband."

"Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives," she marveled. "His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️"

Bindi also dedicated a super sweet post to Chandler (aka her real-life BFF) for National Best Friend Day on June 18.

"Almost 8 years ago I fell in love with your smile, it's been over a year since we got married, we’ve shared countless adventures and we continue to build a future together," she gushed in the caption. "The greatest blessing was bringing Grace Warrior into this world. I love being on this whirlwind journey with you. My best friend."

FAMILY, FOREVER

Though Bindi's beloved dad Steve may be gone, he'll never be forgotten by the Irwin family. In an interview with ET back in February, Bindi spoke about what kind of grandfather she thinks her dad (who died in 2006) would have been like had he still been around today.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi expressed. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, also spoke to ET in June about what it's been like watching his sister step into her new role as mom. He opened up about how much of a joy it's been being a first-time uncle.

"To see her as a mom, it's just amazing," he raved. "She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family. She's taking time out [of work and social media] with, of course, Chandler, her husband, and her beautiful daughter, Grace, and so me being an uncle, getting to be in there and be involved, it's just amazing."

"I never thought I'd see my big sister as a mom," he added. "It's just a really surreal and wonderful experience and to have a new family member is just awesome."

PRIORITIZING SELF-CARE

On June 21, nearly three months after giving birth to her daughter, Bindi announced she was taking a break from social media to spend more time with her family.

"I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

"To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day -- I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed," she continued. "Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Bindi returned to Instagram on July 14 to share a collection of her "favourite moments" with Grace and Chandler over the past month. "Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us," she revealed. "Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart."

