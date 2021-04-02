Bindi Irwin's Family Says Steve Irwin Would've Been 'Over the Moon' to See Her Have a Baby (Exclusive)

The Irwins are getting ready to welcome a new addition to their family! Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, who will be born very soon. Ahead of the new season of Crikey! It's the Irwins, the family opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about preparing for the little one's arrival and how the late Steve Irwin would have been "over the moon" to have his first granddaughter.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi expressed. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Mom Terri Irwin chimed in, saying, "He'd be over the moon," before adding, "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones. He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Bindi and Chandler announced her pregnancy back in August. The next month, they revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. For Robert Irwin, he noted that his father would be "insanely excited" about their family's youngest member.

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," Robert also reflected. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"

Robert is clearly overjoyed, sharing that he's going to spoil his niece when she arrives.

"I am just so excited! I can't wait to just throw her in with absolutely everything. She is gonna be -- ah, I'm so excited!" he marveled. "She can have whatever she wants and do whatever she wants! It's gonna be awesome."

Meanwhile, the nursery is all ready and adorable pregnancy pics have been taken, including one where Bindi and Chandler recreated one of her parents' maternity pics when Terri was pregnant with Robert.

"What nobody knows is that the original photograph was completely impromptu," Terri recalled. "We're all walking through the zoo and Steve said, 'I don't know how that, it's like your tummy defies gravity.' So I pull my shirt up to show my tummy. And if you look at my face. I'm like, 'What are we doing?' And he kissed my tummy. It wasn't a photo shoot. It was just Steve marveling at the miracle, at the sheer size."

For Bindi, she shared that it is one of her "favorite photos ever captured" of her parents, adding, "Dad and I were there kissing Mom's belly and it's always been one of my favorite family pictures."

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was very patiently waiting until the third trimester for us to recreate that image because it made me so happy," she continued. "It's so special for us getting ready for the next generation of wildlife warrior. I can remember the day that picture was taken so vividly because I was about five years old, just waiting for my sweet baby brother to be born. And I was so excited and happy and thrilled with this, this joy and anticipation to see what he would be like. And now I feel like this new wave of joy, waiting for her to be born and getting to see the world through her eyes is going to be such a blessing to see what her passions are in life."

Fans can expect to see some sweet moments from Bindi's pregnancy journey on the new season of their reality show. However, the mom-to-be notes to not expect any cameras in the delivery room.

"You were filmed being born, I was filmed being born," Robert told Bindi, who replied, "Mom filmed when she was giving birth to both of us."

"And the tradition ended!" Terri added.

"Yeah! And the tradition ended," repeated Bindi. "That was a tradition that we will not follow up on, or recreate…So the pregnancy photo we'll recreate, maybe not the giving birth so much."

Terri couldn't help but jokingly add, "You know, you haven't really lived until you've given birth with a film crew!"

But Bindi's not worried about her delivery, as she's witnessed plenty of births at their Australia Zoo.

"'I've watched so many giraffes give birth and mother giraffes actually give birth standing up and the poor little calf has to drop so far to the ground," Bindi said. "And you know it's a little bit terrifying when you watch that. So I figure, as long as it's easier than a giraffe birth, I'll be fine."

Meanwhile, the new season of Crikey! It's the Irwins, which debuts on Feb. 7 on Discovery+, will also include a look at how the family kept the zoo going amid the coronavirus pandemic and months-long shutdown.

"It was absolutely crazy. It was definitely one of the hardest things we ever had to endure, but it was something that I think made us even stronger together as a family," Robert expressed. "We were all kind of in it together and had to just get through it as best as we could...We were shut for a good, almost, 80 days with just a food bill alone of about $80,000, just to feed our beautiful animals. So getting through it all was incredibly challenging."

"But we got through it, we're on the other side of it now and the zoo is just going from strength to strength," he continued. "And it was really special. We were able to continue all of our wildlife conservation work as well and there's just so many incredibly special moments in there. And I think more family moments than ever before in this season."

See more in the video below.