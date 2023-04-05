Blac Chyna Announces New Acting Role in '*B*A*P*S*' Theater Production -- and She's Playing Halle Berry's Part

Blac Chyna is celebrating some good news. She announced on Wednesday that she's been cast to play the role of Nisi in the upcoming *B*A*P*S* Live play.

Blac Chyna included a photo of what appears to be her in character. She captioned the post, "Wow God is so good and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening! I’m so excited to announce that I will be playing 'NiSi' the role that @halleberry played in 1997."

The live adaptation of the 1997 comedy starring Halle Berry, Natalie Desselle and Martin Landau is a Je’Caryous Johnson production, who also brought New Jack City to the stage. J. Kyle Manzay, who appeared as Dexter Lucas in Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe's American Gangster, is set to direct the live play, which will open on Mother's Day weekend beginning May 11 in Detroit, with more stops scheduled in Los Angeles (May 18-21) and Atlanta (June 8-11).

"We will also tour again in the Fall so stay tuned," Blac Chyna added in her caption.

*B*A*P*S* Live, an acronym for Black American Princesses, is an adaptation of the film written by Troy Byer and directed by Robert Townsend. While the movie bombed at the box office, it earned a cult following. The film included several high-profile cameos, including from LL Cool J, Heavy D and Dennis Rodman.

According to its website, the live adaptation encourages fans to "join the hoodtastic duo, 'Nisi' & 'Mickey,' as their entrepreneurial dreams quickly turn into a royal reality when their Black girl magic turns the ailing millionaire into a vibrant man causing him to praise them as his very own personal Black American Princesses."

Blac Chyna's casting news comes just two days after she celebrated another milestone, when she revealed that she had earned a Doctorate of Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year.