Blac Chyna Gets Candid About Reversing Cosmetic Procedures as Part of 'Life Changing Journey'

Blac Chyna is opening up about her decision to reverse some of her cosmetic surgeries and get breast and butt reductions. The model took to Instagram to share several videos as she prepared for the procedures, introducing followers to her surgeons and providing an update on her recovery.

In the video, Chyna shares that she's reversing the surgeries as part of her journey to "changing my life, changing my ways." She says that getting the "butt shots" and breast reduction will lead to better health and elevate her life to another level.

Chyna also clarifies that she never had a Brazilian butt lift (known as a BBL), and instead made the decision to get silicone injections when she was 19 years old. "I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she explains. "I want this out of my a** so I can grow."

In the post's final clip, the mom of two reveals that the surgery to remove the silicone shots should have taken four hours, but ultimately took closer to nine hours. "Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it]," she added.

"I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey," the 34-year-old captioned the post, which details the process she went through. "You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that."

While Chyna has previously maintained a relatively low profile since settling her lawsuit with the Kardashian family last year, the entertainer has recently made public her desire to change her lifestyle in pursuit of a better life.

As ET previously reported in July, her "revenge porn" lawsuit against Rob Kardashian wouldn't be going to trial after the two reached a settlement. While terms of the agreement remain unclear, it put an end to the ongoing legal battle between the former couple who shares one child together, Dream.

During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show on Friday, Chyna opened up about her journey to sobriety, her tumultuous relationships with Rob and Tyga, and her decision to end her OnlyFans account.

"I don't do OnlyFans anymore -- I don't do it anymore at all," she told Lee, adding that the decision was made for the sake of her children, 10-year-old King Cairo and 6-year-old Dream. "It's a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I'm worth way more than that. ... At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything."