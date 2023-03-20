Blac Chyna Makes First Public Appearance Since Dissolving Facial Fillers: See the Transformation

Blac Chyna is proudly showing off the results of getting her facial fillers dissolved. The 34-year-old model and former reality star, whose real name is Angela White, stepped out over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, at the reveal event for her new Ellements Magazine cover.

Chyna rocked a bedazzled denim look and flashed a big smile showcasing her transformed face.

Last week, the mother of two documented the process of getting her facial fillers dissolved with almost immediate results.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP and Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I'm just tired of the look. It's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like," Chyna told her doctors in the Instagram video. "It totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that."

Chyna previously shared that she never had a Brazilian butt lift (known as a BBL), and instead made the decision to get silicone injections when she was 19 years old.

"I just want all the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she explained. "I want this out of my a** so I can grow."

Chyna has been open about her decision to get breast and butt reductions as she continues her "life-changing journey."

