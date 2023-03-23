Blac Chyna Shares Why She Wants to Go by Birth Name Angela White

Blac Chyna is now going by her birth name: Angela White.

In a new sit-down interview with Forbes, the reality TV star shared that moving forward, she is getting back to who she truly is and letting go of her stage moniker.

"Well, it was given to me by birth, but mostly to me it's getting back to myself," she says during the conversation. "Because you know being in the entertainment field everybody always calls me 'Hey Blac Chyna, Chyna Chyna,' nobody ever calls me Angela. So sometimes I would kind of like forget who I am, because it's always about the brand, brand, brand and not the person."

The 34-year-old mother of two has been candid about her recent journey to reversing her cosmetic surgeries, including a breast reduction, removing the silicone injections from her butt and fillers from her face.

For White, the decision was through faith and the encouragement she got from fans online.

"It just came to me, it came from God," she says of the moment she decided to make the change. "Honestly when I posted it, I didn't even think it was going to be as big as it was. And then by me seeing that it made me feel like, 'Wow, I'm really comfortable,' to even go back on the internet, because I kinda stopped posting as much as I used to."

She adds, "But now everybody has been supporting it. So I'm like OK, this gives me the courage to keep going and see how far I can go. So it makes me feel really good. I'm glad I did do it."

White notes that "it's definitely not the end of Blac Chyna," but more of a clear separation between the brand and the woman.

"I think now it's more the separation of it. Like if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna," she says. "But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails makeup, we got costumes, that's definitely Blac Chyna."

When asked if there is something that brought on the change, White reveals that there was no particular event.

"Nothing really happened. I just started working out, sobriety and my bible that's it," she says. "Those are the three things that I have been sticking with for the past seven months. And just over that time, it has shown me like, 'Ok, who are you? What is it that you want to do? What is the example that you want to set? Like how are you feeling? Is this really you?' We put on hair and makeup and designer clothes the cover up something. And I want to put my insecurities aside and really step into the light. Like my own light."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

White notes, however, that when she started working out, she noticed a change in the facial fillers.

"When I started working out, all of the fillers started to become more protruded because I started to slim down. I could really see my facial structure. But nothing traumatic that happened."

The interview comes a few days after she debuted her look -- minus the fillers -- during an event in Atlanta.

Prior, White took to Instagram live to share the process with her fans.

"I'm just tired of the look. It's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like," she told her doctors in the Instagram video. "It totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that."