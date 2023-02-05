Blac Chyna Turns Heads With Bold, Feathery Outfit at 2023 GRAMMYs

Blac Chyna made a fashion statement on the red carpet at the 2023 GRAMMYs. The rapper and TV personality showed up wearing an all-black, one-piece bodysuit covered in feathers and rhinestones.

Chyna was photographed walking the carpet with Dencia, the Cameroonian singer and fashion designer, who also stood out in her own bejeweled outfit.

The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards marks Chyna's first major red carpet of 2023 and the most notable event since she appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the same year she released her latest single, "Can't See Me."

Getty Images

Aside from the two award shows, Chyna has maintained a relatively low profile since settling her lawsuit with the Kardashian family earlier last year.

As ET previously reported in July, her "revenge porn" lawsuit against Rob Kardashian wouldn't be going to trial after the two reached a settlement. While terms of the agreement remain unclear, it put an end to the ongoing legal battle between the former couple who shares one child together, Dream.

While Chyna was not nominated for any GRAMMY Awards, her appearance certainly put her on a list of Sunday night's most notable, head-turning looks, which included Lizzo, Shaina Twain and others.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.