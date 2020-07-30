'Black Is King,' 'Homecoming' and More: How to Watch Every Beyoncé Film Streaming Right Now

Black Is King is obviously not Beyoncé's first visual album -- that honor technically goes to B'Day, though she revolutionized the form with her surprise drop in 2013 -- nor is it the first time she's pulled double duty by directing her own film.

So, as the singer-songwriter-dancer-actor-director-icon blesses us with yet another body of work, there's no better time to highlight Queen Bey, the filmmaker, with a look back at what she's already helmed -- from visual albums to concert films and documentaries -- and how you can watch each.

Black Is King

A year after starring in Disney's "live-action" retelling of The Lion King and releasing a companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé teamed up with the studio to debut her latest visual album, inspired by tracks from the record and telling the story of a young king's journey "through betrayal, love and self-identity."

How to watch: Disney+

Homecoming

Beyoncé made history with her headlining set at Coachella in 2018, then let us bask in all its glory when she released the full performance -- as well as a look behind the scenes at "the emotional road from creative concept to a cultural movement" -- to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

How to watch: Netflix

Lemonade

If Beyoncé set the bar for visual albums with self-titled, she perfected the medium with the release of Lemonade, featuring 12 of her most personal tracks to date, cameos from Serena Williams, Zendaya and Blue Ivy, and videos that are iconic even by Beyoncé standards. The Lemonade film premiered on HBO before accompanying the album's release.

How to watch: Apple Music, Tidal

Life Is But a Dream

Beyoncé made her feature directorial debut with Life Is But a Dream, which debuted on HBO in 2013. The documentary is part concert film -- featuring footage from a four-night revue in Atlantic City -- and part video diary, with Beyoncé recording herself on her laptop as she discusses love, loss, her marriage and music.