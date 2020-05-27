Blake Lively Cleverly Responds to Fake Photo of Husband Ryan Reynolds in a Speedo

Blake Lively is tired of accounts stealing from her personal photo collection! The 32-year-old actress had some fun with the meme account @ronaldmcdonkey, which posted a photo of a man with Ryan Reynolds' face Photoshopped on him.

In the image, the man is wearing a tiny American flag Speedo and a "Fun" T-shirt while hilariously posing on a Walmart checkout belt.

Lively jokingly commented on the funny photo with a winking face emoji, writing, "Please stop stealing my personal photos."

The Gossip Girl star has been married to Reynolds for seven years, and they share three kids, daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and their newest addition, whose name they haven't shared, is around 9 months old.

Reynolds recently opened up to Stephen Colbert about life in quarantine with Lively and their three kids.

"We're doing a lot of homeschooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Reynolds shared on the Late Show. "But I'm mostly drinking."