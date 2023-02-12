Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child!

Page Six confirmed that the A-list pair welcomed their child as Lively also shared a new picture of herself in which she no longer had a baby bump. So far, no additional details have been announced.

In true Blake and Ryan fashion, the couple semi-shared the news with a subtle post on Instagram. On Sunday, the couple, along with Reynolds' mother, posed for a photo -- and Lively's baby bump was noticeable absent from the shoot.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," the actress captioned the photo set, that also included pictures of their personal pizzas and other game day snacks.

The newborn joins three older sisters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Fans first learned Lively was expecting again when she stepped out with a baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City in September.

Shortly after her debut, Lively took to social media with a series of behind-the-scenes photos capturing her pregnancy to combat paparazzi trying to get a picture at her house. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she wrote on Instagram. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."

During an appearance on Today in November, Reynolds revealed they do not find out the sex of their babies before they are born. "I know girls, so I'm sort of kind of hoping that," he said, "but I'm ready for whatever happens."

Though no strangers to parenthood at this point, the Deadpool star recently told ET, "We're very excited. You know, we'd have to be... You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."