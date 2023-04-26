Blake Lively Is 'Proud' She Left the House in Glam Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Blake Lively enjoyed a family night out on Monday -- but not with her own! The actress joked on Instagram that she was joining director Shawn Levy's brood on Tuesday, after stepping out for a red carpet event in honor of the filmmaker. This marked one of her first public appearances since giving birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child.

"This is my new family now," the Gossip Girl alum quipped, standing arm-in-arm with Levy -- who recently worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project -- as well as two of his daughters and his wife, Serena Levy. "Congratulations on all you’ve done for @barnardcollege. I loved celebrating you but I mostly loved having and an excuse to wear neon and heels."

The 35-year-old actress was on-hand to present an award to Levy during The Barnard College Annual Gala in New York City.

Lively stunned in a white floral dress by Carolina Herrera and a neon pink Sergio Hudson coat complete with bright yellow liner. She completed the outfit with fun Manolo Blahnik heels.

The actress then took to her Instagram Stories to continue gushing over the ensemble.

"If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an outfit but an actual Transformer," she quipped. "I'm just so proud I left the house."

Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake Lively / Instagram

Blake Lively / Instagram

Lively and Reynolds recently welcomed their fourth child, but have kept mum on any details surrounding the little one's arrival. In a recent interview, Reynolds did open up about adjusting to becoming a family of six.

"You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump," the actor told ET Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards. "Three to four, less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it."

Amid the chaos of parenthood, the couple is still finding time to support their friends. Before Lively's big night out with the Levy family, she and Reynolds were spotted having dinner with Taylor Swift in New York amid news of her split from Joe Alwyn earlier this month.

And earlier this week, Lively joined Reynolds via FaceTime as his Wrexham Soccer Club -- which the actor co-owns with Rob McElhenney -- scored a huge victory. More on that in the video below.