Blake Shelton Celebrates 'Special Lady' Gwen Stefani on Her 51st Birthday

It's Gwen Stefani's birthday! The "Don't Speak" singer turned 51 on Saturday and boyfriend Blake Shelton couldn't help but send his "special lady" a sweet message. The country crooner took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them looking very much in love.

"It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…," Shelton captioned the snap. The comments quickly filled with even more birthday notes from fans and followers.

Stefani, on her end, posted a black-and-white baby photo of herself, sending a message to her fans.

"Thank u for all the bday wishes! gx," she wrote.

She also shared video of Shelton giving her a stunning bouquet of flowers. There's also a clip of the country singer sharing that their song, "Happy Anywhere," has moved up to the No. 8 spot on the Country Charts.

Instagram Story

Just last month, ET learned that the couple bought their first home together. After almost five years together, Stefani and Shelton closed on an Encino, California, home together for $13.2 million earlier this year.

Amid the pandemic, however, Stefani, who is mother to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, had been spending time at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. During a preview of the upcoming Voice season, the singer shared that it was "magical" spending all her time with Shelton and her kids at the ranch because "we don't ever have that much solid time together."

"We did do a lot of fun stuff," Stefani said. "We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

For more on the lovebirds, watch below.