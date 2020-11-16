Blake Shelton Gives the Sweetest Shout-Out to 'My New Fiancee' Gwen Stefani at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton is sweetly sharing the love with his new fiancée, Gwen Stefani. The country crooner gave the songstress a shout-out on Sunday at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Shelton took home the award for Country Artist of 2020, and the singer came out on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to deliver a heartfelt acceptance speech.

The crooner thanked all his fans for their support, and he also shared a special thank you for Stefani -- to whom he got engaged with back in October.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani. S-T-E-F-A-N-I if you need to Google it to figure out who she is," Shelton joked. "Thanks for inspiration."

The 51-year-old singer and the 44-year-old country star announced the news on Oct. 27, with a sweet kissing engagement pic on Stefani's Instagram page.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx," the No Doubt frontwoman captioned the pic.

Shelton shared the same photo, writing, "@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

