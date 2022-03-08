Blake Shelton Posts Sweetest Tribute to Gwen Stefani on International Women's Day

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are marriage goals! Case in point -- the country star paid tribute to his beloved wife on International Women's Day!

The 'God's Country' singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor Stefani with a sweet post alongside a photo of him snuggling up to his wife. Shelton's caption to the post was succinct but earnest -- "There ain't #NobodyBut You.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!@gwenstefani."

Fans quickly responded to Shelton's post with approval. A Shelton and Stefani fan page account commented, "Love you guys so much. You make me believe in love and happy ever after," while another fan wrote, "shut up this is too cute."

The couple is just a few months away from celebrating their 1-year anniversary. They tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. Since then, the couple couldn't look happier as the perfectly blended family.

Earlier this month, Shelton opened up about his new role as stepfather to the three sons Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo 8.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said at the Country Radio Seminar (via People) of his wife's concern that he wouldn't be ready to have her sons in his life.

Shelton, however, said seeing his father parent his late brother, Richie, who was a baby and not his biological son when his parents got together, served as an example to him.

And, just last month, Stefani shared unseen wedding footage with Shelton and Apollo. The "Sweet Escape" singer had posted the video in honor of Valentine's Day.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️,” Stefani captioned the video. In the clip, Shelton’s song, “We Can Reach the Stars,” plays as the duo plants a kiss on Apollo’s cheek.