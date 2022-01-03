Blake Shelton Says He's 'Fallen in Love' With Gwen Stefani's Sons

Blake Shelton is embracing his role as a stepfather. During a talk at the Country Radio Seminar, the 45-year-old country crooner opened up about his new job as stepdad to his wife, Gwen Stefani's, three sons.

The 52-year-old singer and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are parents to Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. This past July, Stefani and Shelton got married, and he has spoken several times about blending their families.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said at the Country Radio Seminar (via People) of his wife's concern that he wouldn't be ready to have her sons in his life .

Shelton noted that seeing his father parent his late brother, Richie, who was a baby and not his biological son when his parents got together, served as an example to him.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was a one-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," he explained. "The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this."

Shelton added that while his role has gone beyond what he initially expected, he loves Stefani's sons very much.

"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," he said. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

This isn't the first time Shelton has spoken about being a stepfather.

In February 2021, he shared during a radio interview on KFROG's The Ride With Kim & Heather, "I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."