Blake Shelton Shares Cute Video About Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani at Work

Blake Shelton is looking back on his love story with Gwen Stefani. The 45-year-old country star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet video showing all the milestones of their relationship.

The video featured pics of Shelton and Stefani from the time they met on the set of The Voice in 2015 to when they tied the knot last summer.

"Shows up for work. Meets my wife," Shelton wrote over the pics in the video, which he set to Pharrell Williams' 2013 track "Just a Cloud Away."

In the caption, Shelton wrote of his bride, "THE @gwenstefani."

Stefani, 52, is likewise open about her love for her spouse. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer gushed, "I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, so here we are."

Stefani also discussed her July 2021 wedding, saying that when Shelton performed the song he wrote for her as part of their vows, she was crying so hard that, "I had to do my makeup over before we did photos."