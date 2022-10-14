Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years: Listen to 'Edging'

Blink-182 has officially returned to your speakers!

The band released "Edging" on Friday, marking their first new single in nearly 10 years with core members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all working together in the studio. The song comes just days after the iconic pop-punk trio announced that they would be reuniting for a 2023 World Tour and releasing a new album next year.

"Edging" is produced by Barker, featuring his signature drumming style and production. "I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022," he said in a statement.

"I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour," Hoppus added.

Listen to the song below!

Later on Friday, Blink-182 will debut an official music video for "Edging" from director Cole Bennett.

While Hoppus and Barker released a song with Matt Skiba -- who joined the band in 2015 in place of DeLonge -- in 2020 called "Quarantine," their new song marks the first time they've been in the studio together with DeLonge in nearly a decade.

Hoppus and DeLonge founded Blink-182 in 1992. At the time, it included the group's original drummer, Scott Raynor, who was dismissed from the band in 1998. That same year, Barker became the group's new drummer just in time to record their third studio album, the multi-platinum Enema of the State, which was released in 1999. Enema of the State featured two of Blink-182's biggest hit singles, “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.”

The band's global trek kicks off in March 2023 with their first ever performances in Latin America, followed by stops in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand through February 2024. Additional shows are currently being added with ticket sales set to begin on Oct. 17 via blink182.com.