'Blue Beetle' Trailer: Xolo Maridueña Debuts as DC's Newest Hero

Introducing the DCEU's first Latino superhero!

The first trailer for Blue Beetle debuted on Monday, giving fans the first look at Xolo Maridueña as the titular superhero, aka Jaime Reyes. When he comes into possession of an alien Blue Beetle scarab, which grafts onto him to form a powerful exoskeleton super suit, Jaime becomes the newest hero on the DC Comics cinematic roster.

The trailer gives fans a look at Jaime getting used to his Blue Beetle powers, learning to fly, fight and conjure up any weapon he wants -- just by thinking about it.

Of course, with great power can come a price, as Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) warns in the trailer.

"The scarab may have chosen you," she declares of the Beetle, "but it belongs to me."

The film also stars Harvey Guillén, George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Raoul Trujillo.

Watch the full trailer and read the full plot synopsis below!

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

In January, newly appointed co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios James Gunn explained how Blue Beetle fits into the larger vision he and Peter Safran have for the future of the DC cinematic universe.

“I think that we’ve gotten lucky with the next four movies because we have Shazam, which leads into Flash, which resets everything, which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected (from everything that came before) and can be a part of the DCU, which goes into Aquaman, which leads into Superman: Legacy, our first big project," he explained. “But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from our first project forward will be canon and will be connected. We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

Blue Beetle flies into theaters Aug. 18.