Bob Kulick, Kiss Guitarist, Dead at 70

Bob Kulick, Kiss guitarist, has died. He was 70. The rocker's death was confirmed by his brother, Bruce Kulick, on social media on Friday.

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated," Bruce's tweet reads. "Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP" No cause of death is known at this time.

The rock band's official Twitter also reposted Kulick's brother's note, adding, "We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time."

Kulick originally auditioned for Kiss in 1972, but was passed over in favor of Ace Frehley. However, the guitarist toured and worked in the studio with the band for numerous years. He also worked on Kiss singer Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album.

Kulick was also featured on Lou Reed's 1975 album, Coney Island Baby, and was part of Meat Loaf's touring band, the Neverland Express. He also worked on the Spongebob Squarepants song "Sweet Victory" and recorded his first solo album in 2018.

Upon hearing news of his death, rock singer Jeff Scott Soto, guitarist Gus G. and more friends expressed their condolences on social media.