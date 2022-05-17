Bob Saget Remembered on What Would've Been His 66th Birthday

It's a bittersweet day for fans of Bob Saget. Friends and family of the late comedian and Full House star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate what would have been his 66th birthday.

"Happy birthday my Love," wrote Kelly Rizzo, Saget's widow, who posted a collection of photos and videos taken on a trip to Mexico last year. Rizzo explained that the couple used to take a vacation to celebrate both their birthdays, which fell only two days apart.

"This last trip was so special," she wrote. "You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today."

Saget's former Full House co-stars also made tributes. Candace Cameron Bure posted a black-and-white image of herself with Saget, writing, "I miss you 💔. Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts ❤️🧡💛🥳"

Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wife of John Stamos, also posted a photo of Saget with John and herself on her Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday Bob❤️," she wrote.

Last week, Full House co-star Dave Coulier posted a throwback photo from a 2014 Good Morning America appearance with Saget, John Stamos and Rihanna. "The three of us sure got to do some fun things together," he wrote. "I sure miss my brother."

Longtime friend John Mayer also posted a remembrance. "We all miss you terribly down here," he wrote. "Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you."

Saget first rose to fame in 1987 when he was cast as Danny Tanner on Full House. Two years later, he cemented his fame as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

He died in January in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The cause of death was initially unknown, but his family later announced an autopsy revealed head trauma. "He accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement read. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."