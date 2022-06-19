Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Honors Him With Touching Father's Day Post: 'I Love You Infinitely, Dad'

Bob Saget’s daughter honored her late dad with a special tribute on Father’s Day. On Sunday, Lara Saget shared a throwback picture of her and her father, alongside a special message.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote next to a picture of her as a toddler with her father.



“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

She continued, “I commit to doing the same. The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

In addition to Lara, Saget was the father of Aubrey and Jennifer, who he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo shared Lara’s post on her Instagram story. “I love you Lara,” she wrote over the post. “And your dad was a one of a kind dad and he loved you girls more than anything on Earth. I’m so grateful I got to experience his special love for you all.”

Rizzo also followed the post with a note dedicated to her husband. “Happy Father’s Day honey...I know you’d be enjoying your cigar...either in the backyard or on a beach somewhere. You’d be telling me about the sweet calls you got from your girls today and the lovely gift they sent you and you would beam while talking about how proud you are of them and how they’re your whole world. Smoke a cigar and have a martini today for all of us, we love you so.”

“Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal,” she said. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."