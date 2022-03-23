Bob Saget's Hotel Room Photos of Where He Died Released After Family's Lawsuit: Here's Why

Just over one week after a Florida judge ruled in favor of the request of Bob Saget's family to seal sensitive photos taken of the late actor after his death, more than 40 images have been released of Saget's hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton.

The images include the nightstand and headboard in Saget's room, where trauma could have occurred, as well as bathroom and shower images.

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 at the age of 65 inside his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. Earlier this month, an incident report was released noting that Saget suffered from multiple skull fractures.

The medical examiner said that the multiple skull fractures -- coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of his head was still intact -- led him to believe that the injury "was most likely caused by something hard, covered by something soft," and the example the medical examiner gave was akin to falling on a carpeted floor.

On March 14, a Florida judge ruled to seal the sensitive images of the Full House star taken after his death, so why have images now been released of the place where Saget's body was found?

Of the 147 images taken at the scene, 90 that depict his body and personal items, will be permanently sealed, while the remaining 57 are legally able to be made public as well as body camera video from deputies taken outside the hotel room, and a redacted investigative report. Footage from inside the hotel room is being protected.

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, as well as his daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, attended last week's hearing after the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Saget's family last month.

The lawsuit argued that the actor's family would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the Orange County Sheriff and Medical Examiner's Office released the records "in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

"While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told ET in a statement at the time.