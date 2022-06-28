Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Details Her Current Relationship With His Daughters

Kelly Rizzo is sharing some insight into her life after her late husband, Bob Saget, died in January of this year.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rizzo shared her relationship status with Saget's daughters, Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer. Doing a Q&A on the social media platform, Rizzo was asked, "do you and bob's girls get along and still talk? He was the best."

Rizzo said, "I'd call it more than getting along, we love each other very, very much and talk or text every day." She continued, "we're just so, so grateful to be as close as we are because that's not always the case with step-families."

KELLY RIZZO Instagram

Saget died on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He died from head trauma after "he accidentally hit the back of his head," according to authorities.

The late comedian was recently honored with the Impact Award during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. During the ceremony, Rizzo became emotional, as she accepted the award on behalf of her husband.

“Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal,” she said. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."