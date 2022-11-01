Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out in Wake of His Death: 'Bob Was My Absolute Everything'

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, is still trying to process her husband's tragic, and unexpected, death. In a statement to ET, the Eat Travel Rock blogger said that she's "shattered" and "in disbelief" following Saget's death on Sunday.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said in a statement. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo went on to say that she plans to share more of what the 65-year-old comedian meant to her when the news is "not as raw."

"I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," she said. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

The couple met on social media in 2015 and dated for several years before tying the knot in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed. He was 65

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of the comedian echoed the Orange County Sheriff's office's statement, releasing one of its own on Monday, announcing that an autopsy was performed on Saget, which found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

The Full House star's official cause of death is still not known and may not be known for 10 to 12 weeks, pending the results of the autopsy report.

"When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow up press statement will be released. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time," said the medical examiner.

Following Saget's death, his family reacted to the tragic news in a statement to ET. In addition to Rizzo, Saget is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, whom he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."