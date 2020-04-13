Brad Pitt Gets Emotional While Renovating a Friend's Home With the Property Brothers on 'Celebrity IOU'

Brad Pitt is an Academy Award-winning actor, but leave it to the Property Brothers to bring him to real tears!

The trio team up for the premiere of a new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU, on Monday, where stars like Pitt get to surprise someone special to them with a heartwarming and life-changing home renovation.

For Pitt, that special someone is longtime makeup artist Jean Ann Black, a friend and co-worker for nearly 30 years and over 40 movies.

"She's family. We're like brother and sister," Pitt tells the Scott brothers as they prepare to renovate a back garage at Black's Santa Monica home into a guest house that can double as a workspace and storage area for her makeup supplies. "Even if I tank a scene, she's always right there telling me, 'Hey, it's all right.'"

"Makeup is a lot about trust," Black adds of her longstanding relationships with stars like Pitt, Julia Roberts, Josh Brolin and more. "It's not always about how great you are at makeup. It's how much you can understand people."

That trust can sometimes extend to some uncomfortable scenes, as Pitt jokingly recounts, "There was a time, on Legends of the Fall, she had to makeup my butt because of bad tan lines. When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."

All joking aside, the actor is dead-set on his heartwarming mission to give Black a space she's been dreaming about for years. And when the Property Brothers bring his vision to life, it's an emotional moment for everyone.

"This will mean so much to her," Pitt says, growing teary-eyed as the brothers reveal some extra touches they've added to the space, like a makeup mirror and a special tribute to Black's late parents. "I'm the guy who's gonna cry on television. I can't take it in just yet, what it will mean to her, and all the people she helps, and how much she means to me. It's just great."

The Property Brothers co-hosted ET last month and took some time to open up about working with Pitt and other celebs on their new show, raving that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was "a Property Brother from another mother."

"A lot of people don't know he is so into architecture," Jonathan said. "He's brilliant when it comes to the home. So the fact that he was part of our premiere episode of Celebrity IOU is amazing."

"I will admit when we were doing demolition, he beat me through the walls. Like, he smashed through that thing like no one's business," he continued. "Really, it was so cool to see someone that's such a huge celebrity just want to get in and put his own hands in on the work because he wanted to do this for someone he loves."

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HGTV. See more on the show in the video below.