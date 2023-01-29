Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show.

During a press junket for Babylon, Pitt was asked about how he felt about Twain swapping Reynolds' name in for his own during the live performance -- and it turns out, Pitt isn't too worried about hogging the glory.

When asked how he felt about Reynolds stealing his thunder, Pitt laughingly replied, "He didn't steal it. I think we can share the wealth."

"Yeah, Ryan's a good egg, too," Pitt added, smiling. "He deserves some love."

In fact, Pitt feels like getting name-checked by Twain in the iconic song is an honor that could even be bestowed to a slew of different, worthy, handsome men.

"I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler," Pitt added. "Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between."

ET's Cassie DiLaura recently spoke with Twain -- who is currently promoting her new album, Queen of Me, out Feb. 3 -- about the changed lyric, and she admitted that, in reality, both Pitt and Reynolds impress her quite a bit.

"I mean, you know, Brad Pitt, he's stunning, as successful as it gets. Of course, he's very impressive," Twain said. "And Ryan Reynolds? Like, gosh, I mean, my fellow Canadian, he can do no wrong."

"So of course he's the perfect target for 'That Don't Impress Me Much.' The perfect target," she said, adding that Reynolds is an "adorable, lovely, lovely man, and so talented."