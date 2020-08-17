Brad Pitt to Join Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and More for 'Fast Times' Virtual Table Read

Get excited, dude! Brad Pitt is officially on board for Dane Cook's Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

ET has learned that the actor, along with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, will be joining his ex, Jennifer Aniston, and a number of A-list stars for the upcoming anything-goes (and unrehearsed) table read of the 1982 comedy.

Other previously announced celebrities include Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding. It will also feature Sean Penn, who starred as Jeff Spicoli in the Amy Heckerling-directed film that just celebrated its 38th anniversary on Aug. 13. As for which roles each actor will fill, viewers will need to tune-in live to find out.

Originally slated to kick off on Aug. 20, the virtual event will now take place on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT as to not conflict with the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Fans can watch via CORE's official Facebook and TikTok pages, as well as LiveXLive.

"Upon realizing Feelin' A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC's final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we’ll have ours," Cook said in a statement. "Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules -- and add some stellar new cast members -- so we're thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast."

The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button, with all proceeds from Feelin' A-Live benefiting CORE (the humanitarian organization Penn co-founded with CEO Ann Lee), along with the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, fans can follow along virtually using the official hashtag, #FastTimesLive.

"I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it," Heckerling said in a statement. "And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

"Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world," added screenwriter Cameron Crowe. "We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."

Feelin' Alive will bring Pitt and Aniston back together again following their highly publicized reunion backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this year. The January run-in marked the first time they had been publicly photographed together since their divorce in 2005.

At the time, fans couldn't help themselves from freaking out over the epic moment, including celebs like Mindy Kaling, Jamie Lynn Spears and Rumer Willis.

"It's hysterical," Aniston told ET, over the public's reaction. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

Hear more in the video below.