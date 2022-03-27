Bradley Cooper Brings Mom as His Date to the 2022 Oscars

Bradley Cooper brought a special lady to the 2022 Academy Awards! The 47-year-old actor hit Sunday's red carpet with his mom, Gloria Campano.

The mother-son pair looked elegant as they posed for photos, with Cooper sporting a black tuxedo and bow tie, and Campano opting for a black gown with lace detail, which she paired with a sparkly jacket and diamond jewelry.

Campano previously attended the ceremony with Cooper in 2019. That year, the duo was joined by Cooper's then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Back in 2013, while speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Cooper gushed about his relationship with his mom. The interview came two years after he moved in with his parents before his father, Charles, died after a long battle with lung cancer.

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other," he said at the time. "So here we are… it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room. But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches."