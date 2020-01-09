Bradley Cooper on Caring for His Nearly 80-Year-Old Mother While in Quarantine

Bradley Cooper wants to keep his family as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a conversation with Anthony Ramos published by Interviewmagazine on Monday, the 45-year-old actor opened up about trying to protect his nearly 80-year-old mother from the disease.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house," he said. "And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over."

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard," Cooper continued, noting how he's also trying to entertain his daughter. "I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

The actor, who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shark, seemingly conducted the interview with Ramos earlier this summer, as he's since been spotted in Los Angeles. Over the last month, he's been seen catching up with Jennifer Garner, as well as filming Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie.

Still, Cooper remains close with his mom, Gloria. He moved in with his parents in 2011 before his father, Charles, died following a long battle with lung cancer.

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are … it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room," he previously told the Los Angeles Times. "But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches."

Gloria has accompanied her son to many Hollywood events, including to the 2019 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for A Star Is Born.

