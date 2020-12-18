Brandi Glanville Clarifies Comments About LeAnn Rimes After 'Masked Singer' Win

Glanville was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. The pair shares two sons, Mason, 17, and Jake, 13. Rimes is currently married to Cibrian, after tying the knot with him in 2011.

"First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win," Glanville tweeted on Thursday. "... She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s**t!"

"She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths," Glanville added.

First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into shit! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 18, 2020

Glanville's mention of her sons was in reference to a previous tweet in which she revealed that she thought Rimes was The Sun on the show, but her kids disagreed.

"I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her," Glanville wrote in October.

I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 8, 2020

After that tweet, but prior to Rimes' Masked Singer win, Glanville tweeted, "Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun” Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire"

Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun” Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 17, 2020

ET spoke with Rimes after her Masked Singer victory, and she revealed that she told Mason and Jake about her involvement in the show the night before she won.

"I told [the kids] last night, I looked at them at the dinner table, I was like, 'I can finally tell you, I was on The Masked Singer,'" Rimes said. "My little one, he goes, 'Dang it! I lost a bet with my mom.' I was like, 'Sorry, bud.'"

