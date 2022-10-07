Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans

Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media.

The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.

In the since-deleted posts, captured by TMZ, Ray J's caption read, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight." Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, share two children -- daughter Melody, 4, and son, Epik, 2.

Another post showed his feet hanging off the side of a ledge. That post was captioned, "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????"

When fans headed over to his Instagram Story, the 41-year-old reality TV star said he was "trying to figure it out" and that "maybe this life was a [sic] illusion." He also said "maybe the next life was my real reality."

The outlet reported that a source close to Ray said he was with Princess Love and that drinking led him to publish the disturbing posts on social media. The source told TMZ that Ray J was not hospitalized and that he was just "messing around."

Brandy and Ray J's sibling love has been well documented over the years since she rose to fame as a singer and actress with her own hit sitcom, Moesha. More recently, that love was literally on full display after Ray J showed off a massive leg tattoo of his older sister's face.

"TATTOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!!" he captioned the Instagram video set to "Best Friend," Brandy's 1995 single. "IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!' - GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!"

The tattoo features Brandy's face with the words "Best Friends 4 Ever" written across her forehead and cheeks.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).