Bravo's 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B' Trailer Gives a Look at One of Music's Biggest Comebacks

Bravo is giving viewers a front row seat and behind-the-scenes access to SWV and Xscape's concert event! The network officially released the trailer for SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.

The six-episode series will follow the original members of the Atlanta quartet, Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and sisters LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott) and New York's trio SWV (Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons), as they prepare for their one-night-only concert event.

During the series, the camera will follow the women of each group as they navigate their business, professional and personal lives -- on top of preparing to hit the stage.

The explosive trailer gives viewers a sneak peek at the moments the women try to figure out which group will be the headlining act, as they hit their rehearsal spaces and figure out wardrobe.

Getting personal, the trailer shows the emotional moments the women's families have to come to terms with them spending time away from home, rekindling their once-broken relationships in each respective group, and working through one member deciding to once again go solo.

"The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups -- such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape," a statement from Bravo reads.

"From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don’t hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert," the statement adds. "But can these strong-willed songstresses ever reach an accord? Not before sharing their most vulnerable moments and venturing beyond business to try healing the personal hurts that stand in the way of their futures."

In November, Tameka "Tiny" Harris teased what fans can expect from the explosive series.

"Let me tell you, it's gonna be the number one show on the network," Tameka joked with ET. "It went from a reality show to a whole movie."

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres on Bravo March 5 at 9:30 p.m.